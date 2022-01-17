Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

