-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSE:LICY opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25.

