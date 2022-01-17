Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

BRBS stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

