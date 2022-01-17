Reviewing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.69%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88% CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and CorePoint Lodging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 8.32 $32.01 million $0.45 43.27 CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.23 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.15

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats CorePoint Lodging on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

