Head-To-Head Contrast: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) versus Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 0.78 -$18.39 million ($1.64) -2.12 Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.76 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstone Green Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstone Green Energy and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -28.58% -118.77% -15.78% Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

