HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Head-To-Head Survey

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HBT Financial and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $158.52 million 3.62 $36.85 million $2.01 9.82 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 33.80% 14.95% 1.43% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Citizens Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

