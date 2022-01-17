iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.