Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

TXN stock opened at $187.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

