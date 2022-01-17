Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOJY opened at $21.55 on Monday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

