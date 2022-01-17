DePay Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, DePay has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $32,334.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.88 or 0.07643283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99868586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007754 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

