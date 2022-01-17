Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 92.2% in December

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

