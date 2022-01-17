AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of TFI International worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.