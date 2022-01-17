Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

