Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ashland Global worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.56.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

