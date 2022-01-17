Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Penumbra worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN opened at $237.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

