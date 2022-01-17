Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

