Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $225.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

