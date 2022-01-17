Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

