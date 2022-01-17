Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 211.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $111.11 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock worth $349,853,904. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

