Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $117.33 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.