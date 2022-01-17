Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

