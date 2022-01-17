King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,159 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.