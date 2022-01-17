King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

