Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $452.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.17. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

