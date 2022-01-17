Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,447 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

