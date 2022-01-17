Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $161.20 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.