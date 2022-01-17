Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $109.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.