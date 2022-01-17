Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

