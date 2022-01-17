Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 871 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of World Fuel Services worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

INT stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

