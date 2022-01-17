Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

