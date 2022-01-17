Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 214,841 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $70,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

