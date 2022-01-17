Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of M/I Homes worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

