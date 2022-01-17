State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

