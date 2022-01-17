AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $141.54 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

