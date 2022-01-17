Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

