Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,627 ($49.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,013.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £93.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,624 ($49.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

