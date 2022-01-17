KBC Group NV Sells 9,966 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

