General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 948,311 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $10,303,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.