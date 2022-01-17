Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.36 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

