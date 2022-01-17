Citigroup Inc. Has $43.41 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1,562.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $43,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MRVI stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

