The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
