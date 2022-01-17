The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

