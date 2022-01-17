World Asset Management Inc Sells 190 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average is $319.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

