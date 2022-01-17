Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

