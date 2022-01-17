AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

