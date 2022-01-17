AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Boise Cascade worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

