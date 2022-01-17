AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $4,027,950. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

