Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

TDOC opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

