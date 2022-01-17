Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 26,849 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

