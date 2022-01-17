ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

