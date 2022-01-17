Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 37.8%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

A number of research firms have commented on BTSDF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

